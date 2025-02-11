Brazilian giants keen to sign on-loan Barcelona star, ready to make offer for player this month: Reports

Palmeiras are interested in signing Barcelona star Vitor Roque, who's currently on loan at Real Betis, according to reports. The Brazilian giants are prepared to make an offer for the 19-year-old this month.

La Blaugrana brought in Roque from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense for a reported €30 million in January 2024. After impressing in his home country, Roque failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou.

He struggled for game time under former Barcelona boss Xavi, making just two LaLiga starts, and was subsequently sent on loan to Real Betis in the summer. His loan deal with the club includes an option to extend for a second season.

Trending

Recent reports have suggested that La Blaugrana have put the player up for sale since his performances for Real Betis have left them unimpressed. The Spanish giants, however, are looking to recover at least the €30 million they spent to secure his services.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (via Barca Universal), Palmeiras are willing to table a bid for the 19-year-old forward this month. The club can still make signings since the transfer window in South America remains open until February 28.

The outlet claims that Palmeiras are keen on signing a striker and are planning to contact Barcelona over a potential move for Roque. However, Real Betis could reportedly demand compensation to let go of Roque before his loan deal expires now that the transfer window in Europe has closed.

Palmeiras are understood to be confident that La Blaugrana can negotiate with Betis and facilitate the move.

Raphinha heaps praise on former Barcelona boss Xavi after stunning resurgence in form this season

Raphinha has credited former Barcelona manager Xavi for his astonishing resurgence in form this season. The Brazilian forward insists that he couldn't have turned things around without Xavi's support.

Raphinha was heavily linked with an exit last summer and the winger himself admitted that he thought about leaving the club "several" times (via GOAL). However, the 28-year-old stayed and now seems to have returned to his best, showing stellar form this season for the Blaugrana.

The Brazilian forward has racked up 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across competitions this term. Speaking in an interview with France Football, Raphinha opened up about Xavi's influence and said:

"Although there were many rumours about my departure last season, he (Xavi) kept telling me that he was counting on me. If he hadn’t been the coach of Barca, I wouldn’t wear this shirt that I’ve always dreamed of wearing. Xavi was convinced that with hard work I would become an important player."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback