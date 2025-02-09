Barcelona ready to sell on-loan star, want to recoup €30m they spent to sign him: Reports

Barcelona have decided to sell on-loan striker Vitor Roque at the earliest opportunity and are prepared to accept offers of around €30 million, as per SPORT. The Brazilian youngster is currently with LaLiga outfit Real Betis, having joined the club on a temporary basis in the summer of 2024.

Vitor Roque joined Barcelona in January 2024 from Atletico Paranaense, with the Spanish giants paying around €30 million for the highly rated youngster. He scored two goals in the second half of the 2023-24 season, failing to live up to the hype that preceded his arrival at the club.

The report from SPORT indicates that Barcelona remain unmoved by Roque's performances on loan at Real Betis and have put the striker on the transfer market. They will be looking to at least recoup the amount they spent to sign him. With a deal that runs through to 2031, the Spanish giants want the striker to move by the summer.

A number of sides have already indicated their interest in the young striker, including Brazilian giants Palmeiras, but the 19-year-old prefers a stay in Europe. Real Betis are currently not looking to sign the striker permanently, but reportedly have an option of extending his loan by another year.

Vitor Roque failed to impress Hansi Flick in pre-season and his number 19 shirt was handed to Lamine Yamal before the season began. The teenager revealed that he fell out of love with football before he moved to Real Betis, where he has scored seven goals in 30 appearances this season.

Barcelona star left out of squad for Sevilla clash - Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been left out of the squad to face Sevilla, according to journalist Victor Navarro. The 22-year-old has not travelled to Seville with the rest of the squad.

Fati featured sparingly in the first half of the season and was strongly linked with a move away from his boyhood club in the January transfer window. The youngster opted to remain with the club, and continues to be left out by manager Hansi Flick. He was also left out of the squad that faced Valencia in their most recent game in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Ansu Fati began the season with a foot injury and has yet to find his rhythm for La Blaugrana this season. The Spaniard has played eight times for the club this season for a total of 186 minutes, the equivalent of two full games.

