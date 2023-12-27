"A dream come true" - Vitor Roque speaks for the first time after arriving at Barcelona

The newest recruit of Spanish champions Barcelona, Vitor Roque, has arrived at the club and is set to begin the new chapter of his career. The young striker arrives in Catalunya with a great deal of expectations on his shoulders and has given his first interview as a Culer.

Vitor Roque had his mind set on a move to Barcelona or nowhere else and decided against moving elsewhere while he waited for their offer. The teenage striker got his wish when the Spanish giants made an offer to Atletico Paranaense and he agreed to the move.

Roque has had enough time to prepare for his move, and he has finally arrived in Spain after concluding his season in Brazil. The 18-year-old spoke with the club's media about his move, labeling it a dream come true, and he didn't hide his elation at the transfer.

He said:

"Thank you very much, I am very happy with everything that has happened in my life. It’s a dream come true now.

“I think I’m trying to learn a lot with the whole group, have fun, and I always have the desire, I want to have the ball all the time and learn a lot with the whole group and score goals as well.”

The young striker also spoke about how he hopes to achieve a lot at the club along with his family, saying:

"It has often been a dream since childhood, not only for me but for my family as well. Today I am here for the first time to fulfill this dream. Victories, always the desire to win, as hard as possible, as much as possible, and I try to help the club.”

Roque will look to make his debut for La Blaugrana when they face Las Palmas away in La Liga on January 4.

Vitor Roque set to light up Barcelona

Vitor Roque signed a deal until 2031 with Barcelona and has been handed the club's number 19 shirt. He will play an understudy to Robert Lewandowski at the start of his time at the club. He will hope to learn from the Pole, who is one of the world's best strikers.

Barcelona have managed to register Roque due to the season-ending injury suffered by Gavi just weeks ago. The young striker will hope to make his mark and impress manager Xavi before long.

Roque is one of the finest young strikers in world football, and he has the numbers to back up this claim. The Brazil international finished the Brasileirao Serie A season with 12 goals and three assists in 25 appearances, an impressive tally for an 18-year-old.