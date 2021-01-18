Brazilian icon Ronaldo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of playing until age 40

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo de Lima has stated that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of playing till he turns 40.

The 44-year-old icon also believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has turned into a different player since his move from Real Madrid in 2018.

OG Ronaldo thinks @Cristiano can play until he’s 40 😤 pic.twitter.com/mRCBCODNRX — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2021

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo de Lima said:

“I don’t know, for sure he will try. He is different from the player I saw at Real Madrid, he knows how to manage himself now. Did you see him against Sassuolo? Even if he stays in the shadows for the whole game, he can hurt in the space of one minute.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down at age 35

Cristiano Ronaldo has 19 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for Juventus this season

After a record 450 goals in over 400 appearances for Spanish giants Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Italian Serie A by signing for Juventus. The world-class forward has already bagged 84 goals in 107 appearances for the Turin-based club.

The Portuguese star will turn 36 in February but has shown no signs of slowing down, even though many players begin to enter a decline before reaching that age.

In November, former Manchester United fitness coach Mick Clegg, while also speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, backed Cristiano Ronaldo to play till he turns 41. He said:

Advertisement

“Before Ronaldo, the best athlete in terms of work on his body was Ryan Giggs. He was the strongest, the most attentive to details. If Giggs played at United until he was 40, Ronaldo can play till he is 41. Cristiano was the only one able to go beyond the high standards of Giggs.”

On this day 2 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Milan in the Italiana Super Cup final. 👑 pic.twitter.com/94sWxHKgXj — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 16, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the star man for Juventus this season, with 19 goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. After a shaky start to the season, he has helped the Bianconeri move up to fourth on the Serie A table.

Juventus have a game in hand and will be looking to grab all three points, as they aim to fight league leaders A.C. Milan for the Scudetto.