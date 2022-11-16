Brazilian sensation Endrick's father drops massive transfer hint amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid

Brazilian youngster Endrick's father has dropped a massive transfer hint amid interest from European giants like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Douglas, the player's father, has revealed that they will make the trip to Madrid later this month to visit Los Blancos' facilities.

The defending European and Spanish champions will decide whether or not to submit a bid for the player after their response.

Speaking to UOL Esporte, he said:

“We’ll travel to Madrid at the end of this month. After that conversation, Real Madrid will await a response from us to see if they should come and make a bid to Palmeiras.”

Endrick has been the talk of the town for a while now. He impressed immensely in the Copinha tournament for Palmeiras. He scored 106 goals in 109 youth games for the Brazilian side before making his senior debut at the age of 16.

His evident talent has attracted interest from across Europe. The player recently stated that he is learning English. However, he refused to reveal any information about his future transfer. Speaking to Gazzetta, he said:

“But I’m not gonna answer about my future club. Of course, I’d like to play Champions League in 2, 3 or 4 years. I’m open to all the clubs, waiting for the best proposal for me and my family.”

Endrick won't be able to make the move to Europe before turning 18 years old. However, a deal for a future transfer is expected to be signed early next year.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard dismissed he was close to a return to Chelsea

Eden Hazard in action.

Eden Hazard hasn't been able to make a great deal of impact since his €115 million move to Real Madrid in 2019. There were claims at times that the Belgian might return to the Blues.

Hazard refuted those claims as he recently said (via India Today):

“Chelsea? I was never close to returning or to leave Real Madrid in general. Chelsea have never called me. Why there are always Chelsea links? No idea, honestly."

While speaking on his future at Los Blancos and a potential future move, Hazard said:

"In January it is impossible [leaving the club], because I have family and I like the city. But in summer it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract and it's the club's decision. If Real Madrid tells me in the summer that I have to leave, I will accept it. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

