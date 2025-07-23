Hall in Tirol is a small town nestled in the Inn Valley and surrounded by the mighty Alps of Austria. Defined by history and tradition, this is a place where tourists often come to unwind and forget about the hustle and bustle of the modern world.Even if it’s just a short drive east of Innsbruck, the capital city of the Tyrol region in Austria, Hall feels like a world of its own. It is probably the last place in Austria where you would find the complete modern-day professional footballer. And I don’t mean to be disrespectful to the likes of Michael Streiter and Andreas Schrott, but this is a town where winter sports like skiing take precedence.What else do you do when you are isolated from big-city opportunities during harsh winters, eh? Just ask Yannick Vötter, the boy from the mountains who dared to dream beyond the narrow streets of Hall. For him, it did not matter that the major football academies in Austria were far away. Yannick’s journey is a true testament of resilience, unshakable belief and above all perseverance - a quality that this 20-year-old always wanted to embody from a very young age.Yannick’s father, Anton played professional football for a number of clubs in Austria during a career that spanned across two decades. But Anton Vötter did not play in the top-flight, and hence, Yannick ticking that box with WSG Tirol at the age of 19 would have brought a sense of pride to the entire family.While it all seems like it was ‘meant to be’ from the outside, it’s crazy to think Yannick could have trodden on a completely different path. The forward told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview:“I was born in Hall. But I grew up in a small village in the mountains. My region is famous for being a winter sports destination so I started skiing at a very young age, maybe as early as four years old.”Skiing is such an integral part of the culture in Hall. Racing down a slope soon becomes muscle memory to the kids growing up in the region. But Yannick was different, you can even see it in his eyes as we speak. This isn’t just another 20-year-old from Hall, this is a boy who traded comfort and familiarity to embrace the uncertainty that comes with chasing your passion.“Unlike my friends at the time, I switched to football because I never really felt connected to skiing. From the moment I first touched a football, I knew it was my passion,” Yannick says.When I say Yannick is different, I mean it. If you’re still not convinced, let me tell you about his role models growing up. The forward idolises Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric and Alexander Ovechkin. Yes, you heard that right. Two great midfielders and an Ice hockey legend! Now that is not something you hear every day from any young forward. And there’s no surprise either, because now we know Yannick is not just ‘any young forward’.If you look closely, there is a pattern here that transcends beyond football or Ice hockey. All of Yannick’s idols are natural leaders who have displayed strong determination to achieve legendary status. Speaking about his admiration for the trio, Yannick stated:“While growing up my role models were Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric and Alex Ovechkin for his perseverance and determination in his sport. I learned a lot from him and the other two.”But watching your idols on TV isn’t enough to become a good footballer. You need real-life lessons from people who have lived through it all in the sport. Fortunately for Yannick, he did not have to look elsewhere for that. His father, Anton passed on the kind of advice that has continued to influence his decisions on and off the pitch.“Like you know, my dad was also a footballer. He taught me many valuable lessons at a young age,” Yannick continued.“Mostly after training or games, we always drove home together and I’m really grateful for the advice he passed on during those times. The most important lesson I learned from him was that even if you have to cross a really difficult time, stay strong. Football is a brutal industry, but perseverance will help you overcome any obstacle. This advice stays with me even now.”WSG Tirol v NK Domzale - Friendly Match - Source: GettyYannick is now preparing for his third season in the Austrian Bundesliga with WSG Tirol after having joined the club’s reserve team in 2022. It took him just a year to become a part of the first team. He speaks highly of his experience at WSG Tirol so far, crediting head coach Philipp Semlic and his teammates for providing him with the right platform to perform to the best of his abilities.“The best thing about being a WSG Tirol player is playing in the Austrian Bundesliga. I think we play in the most amazing natural environment. For sure, our head coach and my teammates are really good and supportive. I’m enjoying every day of football here, thanks to them,” said Yannick.Despite enjoying a breakout season in 2024/25, where he made 14 first team appearances, Yannick is far from satisfied. He has this relentless hunger and it shows in his eyes when he speaks about his aspirations for next season.“I’m not fully satisfied with my performances because I always want more and I push myself to improve every single day. Even though my performances were okay last season, I know I can and I will deliver more in the future,” Yannick added.There is a quiet confidence in his words. And you can easily sense that it comes from the work he has put in on himself over the last few years. Yannick has been working hard in pre-season to become a regular starter at WSG Tirol next season and is hoping he can play a big part in the club’s aspirations.He stated: “I’ve been training very hard during this vacation, even harder during pre-season with my team. My goal is to become a starter at WSG Tirol next season and help my team achieve our goals. I always want to be better than the day before.”I'm more similar to Ronaldo than Messi: WSG Tirol star Yannick VötterIt comes as no surprise that Yannick is inspired by the way in which Cristiano Ronaldo handles himself off the pitch. He firmly believes that being at his best physically is a non-negotiable. Yannick admitted that he is more similar to Ronaldo than Messi, but named Andres Iniesta as his all-time football hero.“If I had to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, I would choose Ronaldo (as the player I’m more similar to in terms of playing style). But my main hero, who I prefer, is Andres Iniesta because of his style of playing football,” he added.This reporter wanted further insight into Yannick’s mentality and asked him about the sacrifices and challenges he has had to endure from a young age. In the age of social media where footballers are constantly put on the spotlight and the slightest of errors are blown out of proportion, Yannick is still keen on looking at the brighter side of it.He believes that as long as the medium is used in the right manner and in moderation, it can only help him improve. And rightfully so, because at the end of the day it’s all about priorities and your perspective should always match your ambitions.“For sure, it’s a challenge when the spotlight is always on you as a young player. But I think it’s also a positive thing,” Yannick replied.“You see how other players work maybe during off season and how hard they work. You can also keep track of players taking care of themselves in other sports like NFL through the power of social media. You can learn a lot from them.“It can help you do similar things during your off season or during time off when there is no training. It’s very important for young players like me to work hard in off season so that I can be prepared for next season to become the best Yannick on the pitch.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYannick is confident about making his opportunities count in the upcoming season. He has time on his side, but he was never the kind of kid who waited behind in line for things to work in his favour. The Austrian wants to slide into consideration for the national team under Ralf Rangnick, who he described as ‘one of the best coaches in the world’. But he also knows that every opportunity that will come his way in the future depends on his performances at WSG Tirol next season. Yannick insists that he wants to perform for WSG Tirol first, before thinking about scaling further heights.“Representing Austria is every player’s goal. Our head coach Ralf Rangnick is one of the best head coaches in the world. I’m trying to impress him and my club’s head coach Philipp Semlic every day. I want to be part of both their plans for the future,” he added.“My main focus is on WSG Tirol. I want to perform here first. When I perform here, other teams will notice me. Every footballer’s dream is to play at the best team he can, it’s a dream for the future for sure. But right now, I’m focusing on my training here to be the best version of myself for my team,” Yannick concluded.For all the challenges he is yet to face, Yannick has a good head on his shoulders. He is proof that real talent can thrive anywhere. Life has a strange way of rewarding people who are persistent, and Yannick knows it better than anyone. That’s what makes him special!