Breaking: Argentina and Lionel Messi make it through to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after 3-0 Croatia win

Argentina and Lionel Messi made it through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with a convincing 3-0 win against Croatia in the semi-final of the tournament.

Messi scored the opening goal of the game in the 34th minute after Dominik Livakovic supposedly brought the Manchester City attacker down inside the penalty area. The Argentine captain converted the spot kick awarded to his team in style from the spot.

Julian Alvarez scored the second goal of the game in the 39th minute of the game. He made a darting run from the halfway line. While Alvarez got one or two lucky rebounds, from the defenders attempting a tackle, on his way to the goal, it was certainly a fantastic run by the 22-year-old attacker.

Alvarez scored yet again in the 69th minute of the game. Lionel Messi was the creator-in-chief on this occasion. He absolutely mesmerized Josko Gvardiol with his skills before rolling it for Alvarez, who was waiting patiently inside the box and made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Can Lionel Messi win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina?

Messi will feature in the FIFA World Cup final for the second time

Lionel Messi finally has another chance to win the FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina. This is the second time Messi has reached the final of the World Cup with Albiceleste.

He previously reached the stage in 2014, only to be bettered by Germany in the final.

Messi has been at his brilliant best in Qatar so far, scoring five goals and providing three assists during the tournament. The likes of Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Enzo Fernandez have given him the perfect help to reach the final this time around.

A clash against France or Morocco awaits the Albiceleste. Messi and Co. were defeated by Les Bleus 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup. Whether Messi can correct that mistake remains to be seen.

