BREAKING: Arsenal draw Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 

Premier League giants Arsenal have been drawn against German champions Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners narrowly defeated FC Porto in the Round of 16, while Bayern overcame Lazio.

Arsenal have returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017 when their journey ended at the hands of Bayern Munich as the Gunners lost 10-2 on aggregate to the German giants.

This season, the Gunners finished top of their group before defeating FC Porto on penalties after their last-16 tie finished 1-1 on aggregate. Bayern also finished atop their group and overcame a first-leg defeat to knock Lazio out by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline in their Round-of-16 game.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has previously faced Arsenal, having played against them during his time as Chelsea manager. He locked horns with the Gunners thrice as Blues' manager but could manager only win, losing the other two matches.

Tuchel, who will leave the club at the end of the season, will look to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to help his side win. Kane has scored 14 and assisted three goals in 19 matches against Arsenal in his career so far.