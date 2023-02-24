Breaking: Arsenal set to face Sporting Lisbon in Europa League round of 16

Arsenal will face Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners booked their place in the knockouts of the Europa League after finishing first in their group. As a result, they did not have to participate in the playoff round like their domestic rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal were pitted against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Group A of the competition. They topped the table with 15 points, having won five and lost one of their six games.

After the playoff round ended on Thursday, the draw for the Round of 16 took place today, February 24. Mikel Arteta's side have drawn Sporting Lisbon.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on March 9. The return leg will be held the following week, on March 16. The north London giants will be determined to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Europa League with a win against Sporting Lisbon.

