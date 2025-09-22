  • home icon
  • Breaking: Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal makes history as he wins 2025 Men’s Kopa Trophy award

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:37 GMT
69th Ballon D
69th Ballon D'Or Photocall At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris - Source: Getty

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has created history as he lifted the Men's Kopa Trophy for the second time in a row at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards. The ceremony is taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Yamal had a stellar 2024-25 season, remaining pivotal to Barcelona winning the domestic treble, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España titles. He also led the Catalans to the UEFA Champions League semi-final before they bowed out after a 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan. Yamal recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions last season.

At the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala, Lamine Yamal picked up the coveted Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive time, becoming the first and only player in history to do so. Introduced in 2018, France Football's prestigious award is designed to award footballers under the age of 21 for their outstanding performances in a season. At just 18 years of age,Yamal has added to his growing mettle of awards.

After his big win, Yamal also remains one of the favorites to win the night's most-awaited Ballon d'Or, alongside Ousmane Dembele. Even if he does not win, the Spaniard is expected to finish on the podium after his remarkable performances last season. This will also mark the first time a Barcelona player will finish on the podium since Lionel Messi in 2019.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal provides cheeky response when asked if he is ready for the Ballon d'Or

After Lamine Yamal picked up his second Kopa Trophy tonight, host Ruud Gullit asked the Barcelona ace if he is ready for the "big one." While it doesn't necessarily suggest he would take the Ballon d'Or home tonight, Yamal played along with a cheeky response.

"I don’t know," he said (via Barca Universal)

With his age, Yamal has many years to win France Football's most coveted individual award. It remains to be seen if he can live up to the enormous expectations and his exceptional early seasons.

