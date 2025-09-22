Hours before ceremony, alleged 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings leak online

The 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings have been leaked online hours before the ceremony on Monday, September 22. Journalist Pablo Giralt shared a picture of the alleged top ten rankings on X. According to the post, Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has won the coveted trophy this year, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele has finished second. PSG's Vitinha has also secured a podium finish.Interestingly, Yamal and Dembele are both frontrunners of this year's big prize. The Spaniard won a domestic treble with the Catalans last season, registering 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games in all competitions.Dembele, meanwhile, secured a historic treble with the Parisians, and was also adjudged the Champions League player of the season. The Frenchman registered 35 goals and 16 assists from 53 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions. While the latest rumours suggest that it may not have been enough to win him the Ballon d'Or, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot some errors with the leaked rankings. Kylian Mbappe's name is spelt wrong, as is Inter Milan's registered title, Internazionale. As such, it is perhaps wise to take the leaked rankings with a pinch of salt. It is believed that the actual ranking is only known to Vincent Garcia, France Football's editor-in-chief.Garcia has previously stated that he will keep the winner a secret until the last moment.&quot;The Ballon d'Or winner? I will keep the secret even if it means falling out with some people. I will keep the secret until the very end,&quot; said Garcia. This year's award will be presented by Barcelona legend and previous winner Ronaldinho.Who won the Ballon d'Or in 2024? Manchester City midfielder RodriManchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or last year ahead of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. Los Blancos were furious after learning of the decision hours ahead of the ceremony and didn't attend the gala in protest. Interestingly, many PSG players are likely to be absent from this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony as well. Nine members of Luis Enrique's team are among the shortlist for the awards this year. Unfortunately, the Parisians' game against Marseille was postponed to Monday, on the day of the ceremony, so many of the players will not be a part of the event this year. However, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Joao Neves are currently sidelined with injuries and are likely to be at the gala.