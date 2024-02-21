Breaking: Bayern Munich confirm decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel and his staff will depart the club in the summer.

The Bavarians issued an official press release on Wednesday, February 21, confirming the news. The update comes on the back of the team losing three matches in a row across competitions for the first time since 2015.

The statement read:

"FC Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end their working relationship, which was originally set to run until 30 June 2025, on 30 June 2024. This is the outcome of a constructive discussion between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Thomas Tuchel."

It included comments from Tuchel, who said:

"We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

Bayern Munich CEO Dreesen added:

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season.

"Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard."

Following defeats in the Bundesliga to title rivals Bayer Leverkusen (3-0) and 11th-placed VfL Bochum (3-2), Bayern find themselves in second place in the league. They are eight points behind Leverkusen with 12 games to play.

Between those two defeats, Tuchel's men also lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 encounter. The second leg is scheduled for March 5 at the Allianz Arena.

A timeline of Thomas Tuchel's time at Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel joined Bayern Munich in March last year, replacing Julian Nagelsmann. In May, he led them to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Koln on the final day after Borussia Dortmund spectacularly collapsed to draw 2-2 with Mainz.

However, Bayern crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City. They also suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Freiburg in the last-eight stage of the DfB Pokal.

This season, they are once again out of the running to win the cup, having lost 2-1 to third-tier outfit Saarbrucken in just the second round. While they topped their Champions League group, they currently face a 1-0 deficit against Lazio in the Round of 16.

Overall, Tuchel has overseen 44 matches as Bayern Munich manager, winning 28 and losing 11. The Bavarians have scored 100 goals and conceded 54 in that span.