BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti signs contract extension with Real Madrid until 2026

Real Madrid have confirmed that manager Carlo Ancelotti has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The Italian manager is currently in the third year of his second stint with Los Blancos. His previous contract was due to expire in the upcoming summer and he was heavily linked with a move to the Brazil national team. However, Ancelotti has now signed a contract extension.

The Spanish giants put out a statement to announce the news, which read:

"Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach's contract until June 30, 2026.

"In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid, he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League, 2 Copas del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup."

It further read:

"Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to have won 4 European Cups and the one to have achieved the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first coach to win the five major European Leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain)."

Ancelotti was appointed Los Blancos' manager first in 2013. He helped them win the elusive 'La Decima', their 10th UEFA Champions League trophy, in his first season.

He was sacked in 2015 before returning in 2021 when he won the club's 14th Champions League and 35th La Liga title, among other honors.

Carlo Ancelotti has been excellent at Real Madrid

The Italian manager won the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his first season at Real Madrid (2013-14). He won FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup in his second season but a string of poor results saw him getting sacked in 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Spanish giants in 2021 following stints with Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Everton. He won the Champions League, La Liga, and the Supercopa de Espana in his first season.

While the last season was underwhelming by Los Blancos' standards, they still won the Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid are now back to challenging for titles this season under Ancelotti despite struggling with major injuries. They have had Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao out due to ACL injuries and have also suffered with the absences of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, Ancelotti's side have coped well and sit atop the La Liga table. They also won all six of their Champions League group games and will face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

Overall, Carlo Ancelotti has won 189 games, drawn 33, and lost 38 during his two stints with the Spanish giants.