Breaking: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged by FA for comments on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the FA for comments made about referee Anthony Taylor in the aftermath of the Blues' 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel was enraged by Taylor's performance in the draw, which saw a number of questionable decisions made by the referee.

The German coach was also told in a post-match press conference that he and Spurs manager Antonio Conte had received red cards for their bust-up following the match.

He responded by criticizing Taylor's performance, saying (via Sky Sports):

"So good! I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game."

Tuchel was also asked whether Chelsea players would be worried if Taylor would take charge of any of their future matches, he responded:

"Yeah, of course."

The Blues manager's comments constitute improper conduct implying bias on the part of the referee. He has until Thursday, 25 August to respond to the charge.

The pulsating draw between the Blues and Spurs on August 14 involved a number of controversial incidents.

In the lead-up to Pierre-Emile Hojberg's equalizer, Kai Havertz had gone down following a tackle from Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tuchel was outraged at no foul being given and came to loggerheads with Conte who was celebrating in front of him.

Chelsea new left-back Marc Cucurella was then seen being tugged to the ground by his hair by Tottenham's Christian Romero in the build-up to Harry Kane's last-gasp equalizer.

Taylor gave no decision nor was he advised by VAR officials to consult his pitchside monitor.

Following the match, Tuchel and Conte went to shake hands with the German seemingly holding on to the Italian as their bust-up continued.

The pair had to be separated by players and coaching staff as the heated feud between the two sides grew out of control, with both eventually receiving red cards.

Tuchel was subsequently fined £35,000 and given a suspended one-match ban for the ordeal whilst Conte received a £15,000.

More problems for Chelsea manager Tuchel

Tuchel's Chelsea side were thrashed by Leeds

The Blues boss has overseen an unconvincing start to a season in which his side have managed one win, one draw and one defeat.

Tuchel's men beat Everton 1-0 in their season-opener at Stamford Bridge in a somewhat uninspiring performance.

They improved and perhaps deserved to beat Spurs the following weekend but Kane's dramatic equalizer stole a point for their London rivals.

Chelsea were then destroyed 3-0 by Leeds United this past weekend, adding more woe to Tuchel's current situation.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “We gave two presents away and that was it.”



Thomas Tuchel sums up Chelsea’s performance during their 3-0 thrashing by Leeds United. 🗣 “We gave two presents away and that was it.”Thomas Tuchel sums up Chelsea’s performance during their 3-0 thrashing by Leeds United. https://t.co/clqzWpTXYJ

More problems continue to ensue for the German, although it appears he reportedly may be getting a much-desired centre-forward signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

