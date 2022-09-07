Breaking: Chelsea officially sack Thomas Tuchel

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Chelsea announced on their official website that Thomas Tuchel has been relieved of his duties as manager. The German tactician was at the helm last night as the Blues got their UEFA Champions League campaign off to an underwhelming start with a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea have also flattered to deceive in the Premier League, having picked up just ten points from their first six games. In an official statement, the Blues confirmed that Tuchel and his coaching staff would leave effective immediately while also confirming that plans are in place to hire a new manager in the coming days.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

