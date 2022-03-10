Breaking: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s assets frozen after being sanctioned by UK government

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to be sanctioned by the UK government amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich had announced earlier that he was putting Chelsea up for sale with the Russian billionaire looking to ensure the club was in safe hands.

The UK government has now announced that Abramovich will be sanctioned, meaning the club's sale will be put on hold.

Alongside this, any future tickets cannot be sold and only season ticket holders can go to matches.

"As part of the UK’s leading efforts to isolate Putin and those around him, these oligarchs – who have a collective net worth of around £15bn – will have their assets in the UK frozen, they are banned from travelling here and no UK citizen or company may do business with them."

"A special licence from the Treasury means that 'football-related activities' such as tonights game against Norwich can go ahead. But Abramovich cannot sell the club."

"The Government would need to give special dispensation for the sale of Chelsea, and no money could go to Abramovich either directly or indirectly."

It throws the future of the Premier League club into huge jeopardy with Abramovich unable to gain any funds from the sale of a club he has owned since 2003.

Chelsea's future uncertain following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich

Tuchel could not fathom the club without the Russian billionaire

Many businessmen have made moves to purchase the club following Abramovich's announcement that he was to sell the club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, US tycoon Todd Boehly, Swiss businessman Hansjborg Wyss and Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak have all been reported to be looking to buy the club.

Now that the club's sale is on hold, the club's official shop is closed and they are unable to sell any merchandise.

Chelsea have been the most successful club in England since Roman Abramovich's take over in 2003.

They are the current UEFA Champions League holders and also won the Club World Cup just last month.

The news will have a devastating effect on the west London club, with players likely to be concerned over their futures.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel commented on Abramovich's decision to put the club up for sale last month.

Tuchel said that he could not comprehend the club without the Russian Billionaire in charge. He said (via Sky Sports):

"It's a bit too early because it's big news. It's a bit too early to speak because I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich. So it's very hard for me. It hasn't sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It's a massive change of course."

