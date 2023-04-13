Breaking: Chelsea reduced to 10 men as Ben Chilwell receives straight red card against Real Madrid

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell has been sent off in the ongoing UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are currently leading 1-0, courtesy of a Karim Benzema goal.

Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute of the match for bringing down Rodrygo. The Brazilian was through on goal with only Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat. Chilwell decided to bring the attacker down outside the box, resulting in him getting marching orders.

With a man down, the Blues' task of searching for an equalizer has become even more difficult.

Chelsea are facing Real Madrid for the third season in a row

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are facing Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the third season in a row.

The Blues were defeated by an aggregate of 5-4 in the quarterfinals of last season's competition by Los Blancos. However, they defeated the Spanish giants by an aggregate of 3-1 in 2020-21.

Given that the west Londoners are currently 11th in the Premier League, winning the UEFA Champions League looks like the Blues' only chance of qualifying for next season's competition. They need to mount a comeback to do so.

Chelsea fell behind in the contest after Karim Benzema scored a goal in the 21st minute of the match. Now, with a player less, their task of mounting a comeback looks even tougher.

Poll : 0 votes