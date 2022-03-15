Breaking: Chelsea want Middlesbrough clash to be played behind closed doors for 'matters of sporting integrity'

Chelsea are demanding their FA Cup quarter-final game against Championship outfit Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

This is due to the sanctions that have hit the west London club, meaning they cannot sell matchday tickets for away games.

Chelsea attempted to convince the UK government to allow more fans to go for the fixture but were declined in their efforts. Now, they are demanding the game be played behind closed doors due to the constraints on their fan support.

The club released an official statement on the matter, stating (via The Sun):

"We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

"Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

"Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

"It is vitally important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead.

"However it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

"Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

"We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution."

How many fans will Chelsea be allowed for the fixture?

Tuchel will not have many fans in attendance for the game

The Times' Maryn Ziegler reports that the Stamford Bridge outfit's attempts to have the fixture played behind closed doors will be rebuffed by the FA.

This means that just 500-600 Chelsea fans will be in attendance for the game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Before their FA Cup match, the Blues head to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France for their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Lille on Wednesday. They are 2-0 up having won the first-leg at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Thomas Tuchel commented on the side's trip to the French shores, showing his determination to make the game no matter what.

Tuchel told reporters (via Sky Sports):

"We can go by plane. If not, we go by train. If not, we go by bus. If not, I drive a seven-seater!"

The sanctioning of the Premier League giants continues to mar what has been an otherwise impressive season for the Blues under Tuchel.

