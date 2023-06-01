Breaking: Christophe Galtier confirms Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi is set to leave the club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Messi is in the final weeks of his PSG contract and his future has been a hot topic in the football world for a few months now. While he has been linked with teams like Barcelona, Inter Milami, and Al-Hilal SFC, PSG had hoped that the Argentine would extend his stay with the club.

However, ahead of PSG's final league match against Clermont Foot, Galtier has announced that Messi and the club will part ways soon. The Frenchman said (via Media Parisian):

“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

Messi helped PSG defend their Ligue 1 title this season, even scoring a goal against Strasbourg on May 27 to seal the title. In 40 appearances across all competitions, he scored 21 goals and picked up 20 assists.

In all, the Argentine has played 74 times for PSG since moving from Barcelona, scoring 32 goals and assisting 35 across two seasons.

Saudi Minister of sports confirms Lionel Messi's move to the Middle East

Saudi Minister of Sports, Abdelaziz Al-Faisal, has confirmed that Saudi Arabian clubs are working to sign Lionel Messi.

Messi has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal, with the club said to have tabled a €500 million per season contract, as per Marca. The Spanish report added that Messi had agreed to join the Middle East side.

Al-Faisal also confirmed that Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will also move to the Middle East, with Al-Ittihad said to be interested in acquiring his services. He stated that the fans need to wait for the official statements from the clubs.

He said (as quoted by The Madrid Zone):

"Benzema and Messi to Saudi Arabia? Wait for the official announcements from the clubs. The clubs will announce in due time."

Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel has remained more tight-lipped on the matter and refused to comment on the possibility of his club signing Messi. He said (via GOAL):

"Do not ask me about Messi, I will not give any news. If something official comes out you will find it in the press department."

