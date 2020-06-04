Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football's first-ever billionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first-ever billionaire in world football

Cristiano Ronaldo recently surpassed Lionel Messi to become the richest footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from being lethal goalscorer that he is, Cristiano Ronaldo is rightly regarded as one of the greatest football players to have graced the beautiful game. Millions of people around the world see him as just a great footballer. However, there are some who truly believe that his abilities are unparalleled.

The Portugual international indeed, is an enigma owing to his sublime skills, otherworldly finishing and never-say-die attitude.

When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻#backontrack #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/5hFiwr2J2X — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2020

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, the businessman, is no less of an achiever either as he recently surpassed on-field rival Lionel Messi to become the richest footballer in the world. As of today's reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first-ever footballer to own a net worth of a billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo's $106 million earnings takes him to a billion

Recently, business magazine Forbes had announced that on average, football players suffered a loss in total earnings by a hefty 9% in comparison with 2019's income.

Cristiano Ronaldo too, had agreed a pay cut from Juventus - where he earns $60 million in salary. Despite that, he surpassed Messi and Neymar, who earns a massive $70 million from his bumper contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi to become the highest earning footballer

However, it is Cristiano Ronaldo's brand 'CR7', Nike and Herbalife sponsorships, and various other endorsements that take him to the very top. In total, the 35-year-old pockets $46 million from the above deals outside the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career total salary would go up to $765 million when his Juventus contract ends

All in all, over his glittering 17-year career, Ronaldo has amassed $650 million in salary and $350 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals. What's more staggering to know is that by the time his contract at Turin ends (in 2022), the former Real Madrid man could reach up to $765 million merely from wages.

Even the popular David Beckham, who ended his career with a net value of $500 million, only reached half of what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved.

In the richest footballers list announced by Forbes, Mohamed Salah, being the only African player in the top 14, stood fourth with $35.1 million, ahead of Kylian Mbappe. The latter's PSG teammate Neymar came third, behind of course, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be in action for the Old Lady when they take on Bologna in a few days time when Serie A finally resumes.

The veteran surprised the team staff a couple of days back with his impressive physical conditioning at a time when many footballers are struggling to maintain their physical fitness owing to the lockdown. In fact, the fitness staff at Juventus confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo was fitter than what he was before the unfortunate break.

Athletic evaluation and skill-performance tests based on high intensity revealed the above, while it was also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for training four-and-a-half hours before his teammates to complete a few drills.

At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire, work beyond his powers and exemplify why he is the world-class footballer we believe in.