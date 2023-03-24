Cristiano Ronaldo has graced the footballing world with his exceptional talent over the course of his career, spanning over two decades. The Portuguese superstar has seen success across Europe's elite competitions and has broken records galore.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to break yet another record. Ronaldo has been named in the starting lineup for Portugal's UEFA EURO qualifier clash against Liechtenstein, scheduled to be played on March 23.

This will be the former Real Madrid star's 197th appearance for his national side, making him the most-capped men's player in the history of football.

Ronaldo has scored a whopping 118 goals in 196 matches for the Portugal national team. He won the Euro in 2016 and will certainly look to lead his team to a second one.

"It was part of my growth" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about Manchester United exit

Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United last year covered headlines all over the footballing world after his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese superstar had a massive fallout with the club's hierarchy and management and his contract was terminated.

He joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr shortly after. Cristiano Ronaldo has now opened up about his Old Trafford exit. He said (via TotalCristiano):

"As I said, I went through a bad phase in my career [Manchester United exit] probably for the first time. It was part of my growth. Now I am more prepared and this learning was important, I feel as though I’m a better man.”

Ronaldo also lavishes praise on the Saudi Pro League, claiming that the level of football has left him 'positively surprised.'

“Saudi’s is very competitive league. It's not the Premier League, I'm not going to lie, but it's a league that left me positively surprised. In 5,6,7 years, if they continue with the plan, it will be the 4th, 5th league in the world."

