Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Manchester United against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Manchester United against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Manchester United against Chelsea
Modified Nov 28, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Manchester United's crucial Premier League encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese superstar has been arguably the Red Devils' Player of the Season so far but has been left out of the team by Michael Carrick, with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho starting upfront.

Ronaldo has been in great form in front of goal since his Manchester United return and his absence in a game of such magnitude is a massive statement from Carrick. The Englishman has opted to freshen things up in his squad and has also handed starts to Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic, while Donny van de Beek has once again been relegated to the bench after starting the UEFA Champions League tie against Villarreal.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner.Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelöf, Telles; Matić, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Rashford, Sancho.Ronaldo on the bench. 😮squawka.com/en/chelsea-vs-…

