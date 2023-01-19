Cristiano Ronaldo helped Riyadh XI equalize against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Neymar failed to convert from the spot. The game is now tied at 2-2 after the culmination of the first 45 minutes of the game.

Neymar set up Lionel Messi for the opener early in the game with an impeccable pass.

Ronaldo earned a penalty for his side soon after. He was punched by Keylor Navas after attempting to win the ball in the air. The Riyadh All-Star team was awarded a penalty, which Ronaldo converted in style.

Marquinhos regained the advantage for the Parisians after Juan Bernat got sent off. Bernat was given marching orders for bringing an opponent down near the halfway line as the last man.

While Marquinhos' goal gave PSG the lead momentarily, more drama unfolded soon after. PSG's Brazilian superstar saw his weak penalty effort saved.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at it again. After seeing his initial towering header come back off the post, Ronaldo hammered his shot home from close range.

The game is now tied at 2-2 at halftime. Ronaldo and Messi shared a warm embrace before the start of the match as well.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar performed in the friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Ronaldo has played really well against PSG so far. Apart from his brace, the Portuguese ace has shown off incredible skill moves during the game as well.

As for Neymar, his assist for Messi was a thing of beauty. However, his penalty was a rather weak effort. The superstar failed to beat the goalkeeper after trying to make his trademark move.

Lionel Messi has made some build-up moves during the game as well. Kylian Mbappe has also shown off his trademark pace and trickery on multiple instances.

Both teams have played good build-up football. Overall, it has been an entertaining watch for the fans in what was an action-packed first half. Fans will be waiting to see what unfolds during the final 45 minutes of the match.

