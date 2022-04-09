Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United starting lineup for Everton clash

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to the Red Devils' starting lineup in their vital Premier League clash with Everton.

The 37-year-old missed United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City last Saturday through illness but is set to make his return to the side with their top four hopes at stake.

He joins Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the United attack, with Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes and Fred sitting behind.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has opted to go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, instead of Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot.

Eyes will once again be on Harry Maguire with the Red Devils captain looking to get back to form for the side.

He's joined by Victor Lindelof in the middle of the United defence with Alex Telles filling in for Luke Shaw.

Shaw is set to miss up to three weeks out with an injury related to the horror leg break he incurred in 2015.

David de Gea is chosen in goal and is two appearances away from reaching 600 career games.

This is a crucial clash for their opponents Everton as they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

There is a real risk of them being dumped out of the top flight for the first time since 1954.

Frank Lampard has gone with a front-three of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anthony Gordon. Their defence has been shaky and crumbled against Burnley last time out. The likes of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey will need to handle Ronaldo, who will be licking his lips.

A must-win game for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's return could be key

Ronaldo's return could be key for Manchester United

We are at the business end of the Premier League season with eight games remaining for the Red Devils.

They are looking to end the season on a high, having encountered one of the worst campaigns in their history.

The only success the club now rests on is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. They currently sit seventh in the league table, three points off Tottenham, who are in fourth.

They may have an intriguing viewer keeping tabs on the performances of the players, with Erik ten Hag looking likely to be named the club's next manager. ESPN reports that the Dutchman's appointment is being finalised.

The Manchester United players will want to ensure they are at their best with the potential of ten Hag watching on.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return is sure to encourage United fans as he will be looking to fire back following midweek comments made by former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Everton host Manchester United with implications on both halves of the table at stake.

