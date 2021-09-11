BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores on second Manchester United debut

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a goal against Newcastle United.
The 36-year-old, who was named in the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, embraced the occasion by netting his 119th Manchester United goal.
Despite being involved from the first whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait until first half stoppage time to find the back of the net. The goal came after Mason Greenwood cut in from the right flank and fired a shot into the area.
Freddie Woodman, who was in goal for Newcastle, made an absolute mess of gathering the ball and it fell kindly to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese stayed onside and was at the right place at the right time to stab home the opening goal. Old Trafford broke into a delirium of noise as Cristiano Ronaldo followed the opening goal with his iconic celebration in front of the crowd.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 119th Manchester United goal came after 4,507 days
Notably, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last scored for Manchester United on May 10, 2009. As such, the goal on his return came after 4,507 days.
The half-time interval came right after Cristiano Ronaldo scored and Newcastle now have a mountain to climb in the second forty-five.
Considering his form and hunger to succeed, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cristiano Ronaldo added another goal to seal the three points for Manchester United.
