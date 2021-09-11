Create
Notifications
×

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores on second Manchester United debut

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Sep 11, 2021 08:32 PM IST
News

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a goal against Newcastle United.

The 36-year-old, who was named in the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, embraced the occasion by netting his 119th Manchester United goal.

Despite being involved from the first whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait until first half stoppage time to find the back of the net. The goal came after Mason Greenwood cut in from the right flank and fired a shot into the area.

Freddie Woodman, who was in goal for Newcastle, made an absolute mess of gathering the ball and it fell kindly to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese stayed onside and was at the right place at the right time to stab home the opening goal. Old Trafford broke into a delirium of noise as Cristiano Ronaldo followed the opening goal with his iconic celebration in front of the crowd.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 119th Manchester United goal came after 4,507 days

Notably, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last scored for Manchester United on May 10, 2009. As such, the goal on his return came after 4,507 days.

The half-time interval came right after Cristiano Ronaldo scored and Newcastle now have a mountain to climb in the second forty-five.

Also Read

Considering his form and hunger to succeed, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cristiano Ronaldo added another goal to seal the three points for Manchester United.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी