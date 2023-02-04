Breaking: Enzo Fernandez starts for Chelsea against Fulham

Chelsea have wasted no time in utilizing new signing Enzo Fernandez as the Argentine is named in Graham Potter's starting eleven to take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez arrived at the club for a British record fee of €121 million. After a month-long tug-of-war with Benfica, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly finally managed to convince Benfica president Rui Costa to get rid of the player. The Blues will pay Fernandez's transfer fee in multiple installments.

The midfielder, who was named the young player of the tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will have the duty to make the Blues' lackluster midfield tick alongside Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount.

Fernandez made 29 appearances for Benfica this season before his move to West London. He scored four goals and provided seven assists for the Portuguese club.

Rui Costa claimed Enzo Fernandez didn't want to stay at Benfica after Chelsea's interest

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Benfica president Rui Costa claimed that Enzo Fernandez was not interested in staying with the club after the Blues' interest in him during the January transfer window. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Enzo Fernández did not want to stay at Benfica. He didn’t give us any chance. I did my best, I’m sad but I’m not gonna cry for a player who didn’t want to stay. When Chelsea arrived, it was really impossible to change his mind."

