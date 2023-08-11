Breaking: Erling Haaland scores inside 4 minutes to give Manchester City early lead against Burnley in Premier League opener 

Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is off the mark for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a goal inside four minutes on the opening day.

The three-time champions are currently playing against Burnley at the Turf Moor in the season opener, and City have already taken the lead, courtesy of their Norwegian hitman.

Kevin De Bruyne lofted a deep cross for Rodri, who nodded it ahead for a lurking Haaland. The 23-year-old then smashed the ball home to make 1-0 for the visitors.

Last season, Haaland cruised to the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 36 goals for City, while breaking many records along the way. One of them was the most goals in a single English top-flight campaign ever.

Now, on the first day of the new season, Haaland is right back at it, looking as sharp and hungry for goals as ever. One can only imagine how many he's going to bag over the course of next 10 months.