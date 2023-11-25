Breaking: Erling Haaland sets incredible Premier League record after giving Manchester City lead against Liverpool

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Premier League history after his strike in their ongoing encounter against Liverpool on Saturday, November 25.

The Cityzens are currently battling it out against the Reds at the Etihad Stadium. It was unsure whether Haaland would feature in the heavyweight clash after the Norwegian striker picked up a foot injury on international duty.

However, Pep Guardiola named the former Borussia Dortmund star in his starting XI and his decision has certainly paid off. Haaland has taken the lead for Manchester City after 27 minutes, assisted by Nathan Ake.

In doing so, the Norway international has set a new record, scoring 50 goals in 48 games, beating the previous record-holder Andy Cole by 17 games.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's agent responds to Real Madrid rumors

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has addressed rumors linking the Norwegian striker with Real Madrid.

The striker's deal at the Etihad is set to expire in 2027. However, his contract reportedly has a €200 million release clause (via Eurosport), which will certainly attract interest from various outfits.

The Norway international's agent has offered a coy response when asked about links to Real Madrid. Pimenta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Real Madrid links? You should ask Real Madrid, not me..."

Expand Tweet