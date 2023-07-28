BREAKING: Ex-Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern have accepted Al-Nassr's offer to sign Mane, 31, after holding advanced negotiations with them on Thursday (July 27). The forward will put pen to paper on a contract with the Saudi Pro League giants after ironing out the finer details of the deal and undergoing a medical.

Al-Nassr kicked off Saudi Arabia's spending spree in Europe, roping in Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December. The Riyadh-based club made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid player in the world (€200 million a year) to lure him to Mrsool Park.

Following the financial outlay, Ronaldo's presence has helped Al-Aalami convince more big-name players to join them this summer. The Saudi giants have signed Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles for a combined sum of around €50 million.

If things go to plan, Mane will be Al-Nassr's fourth major signing of the summer. Romano said on Thursday (July 27) that Luis Castro's side are prepared to pay Bayern as much as €37 million for the former Liverpool superstar.

The forward joined Bayern from Premier League giants Liverpool for €32 million plus add-ons last year. However, the transfer did not go according to plan, as he struggled to impress. He bagged just one goal and two assists in 11 Bundesliga games in the second half of the season.

The former Southampton star garnered just 407 minutes of playing time under Thomas Tuchel, who took charge of the Bavarians in March. Knowing that the forward does not have a place in the manager's plans, Al-Nassr opened talks over a deal for him earlier this month.

Where could Sadio Mane fit in at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr next season. It's worth noting that the Riyadh-based club also have Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb as attacking options. It now remains to be seen where Sadio Mane fits in at Mrsool Park.

Luis Castro could accommodate all four players in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation (via Transfermarkt). Talisca is comfortable operating as a No. 10 behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Mane and Ghareeb could play on the left and right wing respectively.

Al-Nassr could be a force to be reckoned with in the Saudi Pro League next season, with Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic pulling the strings in midfield. Alex Telles, meanwhile, could be joined by former Manchester United teammate Eric Bailly in defense. Al-Aalami have expressed their desire to sign the Ivorian, as per Romano.