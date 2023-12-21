BREAKING: Former PSG manager Christophe Galtier acquitted in racism case 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has been cleared of serious racism accusations. These allegations emerged during his stint with Ligue 1 club Nice, raising questions about his conduct and leadership.

Galtier found himself in a serious legal battle, accused of "moral harassment and discrimination based on membership or non-membership, true or supposed, of an ethnic group" (via Daily Mail). This legal drama came up near the end of his time leading PSG.

The roots of the scandal trace back to an alleged controversial email, leaked from within Nice's management. Julien Fournier, the then-director of football, reportedly sent the email to Sir Dave Brailsford, revealing a conversation with Galtier who allegedly made comments on the racial composition of the team.

The email implied a reported desire to reduce the number of Muslim players in the squad, a suggestion that sparked a subsequent police investigation. The allegations were severe, with the former PSG manager potentially facing a 12-month suspended prison sentence and a hefty fine. However, the court's decision to acquit him on all counts will see him return to Qatar, where he currently manages Al-Duhail.

Galtier's lawyer Olivier Martin said afterwards (via Daily Mail):

"It is a reaction of relief (after the verdict), because these odious accusations had caused significant damage to his life as a man and his professional career. Today, it is a total rehabilitation for him."

He added:

"But it is also a satisfaction for the defense because we were able to deconstruct the offenses unfairly pursued by the prosecution, but also because we were able to demonstrate the manipulation which had been carried out and the exploitation made of certain remarks, with the avowed aim of harming the man and his professional reputation."

The Mbappe brothers unite on the field for PSG

PSG's dominant 3-1 victory over Metz was marked by a notable occasion – the debut of 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe. The youngster joined his older brother Kylian Mbappe on the pitch.

The decision to introduce Ethan into the game as a substitute was planned by manager Luis Enrique. He chose the waning moments of the match, with the Parisians comfortably leading, to grant the young prodigy his first taste of top-tier football.

The Parc des Princes erupted in applause, welcoming the younger Mbappe to his debut, as they notched their 12th league win of the season.

While Ethan remains a growing talent within France's youth ranks, he is yet to make his mark in Didier Deschamps' senior squad. Meanwhile, his brother Kylian has already won the World Cup. Against Metz, Kylian Mbappe was celebrating his birthday, and he dazzled the crowd with two goals, the highlight being a long-range stunner.