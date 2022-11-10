Breaking: Germany dealt bitter injury blow ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Borussia Dortmund talisman Marco Reus is set to miss out on Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Die Mannschaft are yet to announce its final roster for the tournament, which is set to commence later this month. However, SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger has confirmed that Reus will not be on the flight to Qatar.

Berger tweeted (translated from German):

"We can confirm the report from Sky colleagues: Marco Reus will not go to the World Cup due to injury! The #BVB star cannot play against Gladbach on Friday either and has to fully recover from his ankle injury. Bitter! Cheer up, @woodyinho …"

Reus sustained a ruptured ankle ligament at the start of October, which kept him out of four games across the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. The attacking midfielder returned to action in mid-October, only to suffer more ankle problems that kept him out for five more games in all competitions.

He returned to action for a second time in the first week of November but suffered ankle issues once again and hasn't played since.

Reus missed Dortmund's last Bundesliga encounter, a 2-0 defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. Based on Berger's report, he is set to watch their next league match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday (November 11) from the sidelines as well.

However, missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup will sting the veteran midfielder the most. Reus previously missed Germany's World Cup-winning campaign in 2014 due to a long-term injury.

He played three times at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Die Mannschaft were eliminated in the group stages itself.

Since making his debut for Germany back in 2011, he has played only 48 times for the team, scoring 15 goals and laying out 14 assists.

Germany look set to be without three talented frontmen at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Most national teams will see some of their talented players miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Germany are no different. In addition to Marco Reus, head coach Hansi Flick is also set to be without the services of Timo Werner and Florian Wirtz in Qatar.

Werner sustained a ligament tear in his ankle while playing for RB Salzburg and is expected to be out until January 2023 at the very least.

Meanwhile, Wirtz, unfortunately, suffered a cruciate ligament rupture midway through the 2021-22 season. He hasn't played a competitive match for Bayer Leverkusen since March 2022.

