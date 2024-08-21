BREAKING: Germany legend Manuel Neuer announces retirement from international football

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has called time on his international football career with Germany. The veteran shot-stopper followed in the footsteps of Ilkay Gundogan, who also announced his retirement from the German national team two days ago.

Manuel Neuer’s retirement news will come as a shock to many because BILD’s Christian Falk had reported that he wants to continue his career with the national team and return to the squad at the end of the year.

The source also added that Manuel Neuer won’t be part of Germany’s Nations League game against Hungary and Netherlands in September, as he intends to take a break and return later in the October and November international breaks.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a video to announce his retirement. Manuel Neuer said:

"Everyone who knows me knows that this decision was not easy for me. I feel very good physically and of course, the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have been very appealing to me. At the same time, I am convinced that now is exactly the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future."

"It was a great time that shaped me and of which I am very proud. Winning the World Cup in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championships at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful. It was an honor for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the jersey of the German national team."

Manuel Neuer is arguably one of Germany’s best goalkeepers and was part of the squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Argentina. He played across various age brackets for the German national teams before making his senior debut in 2009 under Joachim Low.

The Bayern Munich shot-stopper was named captain of the national team in 2016 following the retirement of Bastain Schweinsteiger. In 124 outings with Die Mannschaft, Neuer kept 51 clean sheets and conceded 118 goals.

How Manuel Neuer fared for Germany in EURO 2024

Manuel Neuer was among the players that Julian Nagelsmann called up for Euro 2024 as Die Mannschaft hosted the prestigious tournament for the second time, having previously hosted it in 1988. However, he lost his captaincy to Ilkay Gundogan heading into the tournament after breaking his leg in a skiing accident two years earlier.

As the hosts, Germany played the first match of the tournament and they defeated Scotland in a 5-1 drubbing. The game saw Neuer break a record as he became the country’s outright record holder for the most appearances (35), surpassing Phillip Lahm’s record.

He kept a clean sheet in their second group stage match, as they defeated Hungary 2-0 but couldn’t do the same in their last group game, as Switzerland held them to a 1-1 draw.

In the Round of 16, Neuer kept another clean sheet as his side saw off Denmark in a 2-0 victory. However, their progress in the competition was halted as they were eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals (2-1).

