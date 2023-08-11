BREAKING: Harry Kane has reached agreement to join Bayern Munich after Tottenham accept transfer proposal

Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer Harry Kane has reportedly reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich after Spurs accepted the Bavarian giants' offer worth more than €100 million.

As per the Athletic, Tottenham accepted an offer of £86.4 million for their talismanic striker, who was into the final 12 months of his contract. While Kane reportedly enjoyed life under new boss Ange Postecoglou, he was reluctant to sign a new deal, as he sought a new challenge elsewhere.

As tweeted by David Ornstein of the Athletic, the 30-year-old is now set to sign a four-year deal at Bayern and is awaiting the green light from Spurs to travel to Munich for his medical.

Kane's imminent departure marks the end of an era for one of the finest English strikers of his generation.

He's now set to leave Spurs with a record tally of 280 strikes in 435 appearances across competitions. That tally includes 213 goals in the Premier League - a record haul for a single club in the competition - and only 47 behind record scorer Alan Shearer.

With 58 strikes, Kane is also England's all-time top scorer, five clear of second-placed Wayne Rooney.

How did Harry Kane fare in the 2022-23 season?

Harry Kane has been the epitome of consistency in the Premier League - scoring at least 17 goals in each of his last nine seasons in the league.

The 30-year-old had another impressive 2022-23 Premier League campaign - netting 30 times in 38 games - which was only behind Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland (36).

Talking of the Golden Boot, Kane is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, doing so in the 2015-16 (25 goals), 2016-17 (29 goals) and 2020-21 (23 goals) seasons.

Coming to last season - his Premier League goalscoring exploits apart - Kane drew a cropper in the UEFA Champions League. He netted only one in eight games as Spurs lost 1-0 on aggregate to AC Milan in the Round of 16.

Harry Kane ended the season with 32 goals and five assists in 49 games across competitions last campaign, having scored once in the FA Cup.