BREAKING: Joao Felix named in Chelsea lineup just 30 hours after signing on loan as Portuguese forward starts against Fulham

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has decided to hand Joao Felix his first start for the club after the player's loan move from Atletico Madrid was completed only 30 hours ago.

Felix joined the Blues on loan after falling out with Atleti manager Diego Simeone. The Portuguese attacker will stay at the club until the end of June.

Chelsea have paid a massive €11 million as a loan fee for Felix. Todd Boehly's team will also bear the entirety of Joao Felix's wages. The 23-year-old will earn more than £250,000 per week during his loan spell (according to Sky Sports).

The Blues have suffered in attack so far this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find his feet since his summer arrival from Barcelona. The Gabonese has scored only three goals and has provided one assist in 16 games.

Joao Felix aids a struggling Chelsea outfit

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have also underperformed this campaign. Potter's side is 10th in the league with 25 points on the board after 17 games. They have scored only 20 goals in the league this season.

The arrival of a player of Felix's caliber would certainly be a massive boost for the team. Potter has wasted zero time in putting the player to work.

