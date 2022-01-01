BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool clash after suspected positive test for COVID-19

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not assume his role on the touchline against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after registering a suspected positive COVID-19 test on Saturday evening. The German reportedly has mild symptoms of the virus and is currently at home isolating.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the game against Chelsea, with Liverpool also missing a few key players due to injuries and COVID-19. As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel also has his fair share of problems, with the Blues losing Reece James to injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier this week.

