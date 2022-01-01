×
BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool clash after suspected positive test for COVID-19

Modified Jan 01, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not assume his role on the touchline against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after registering a suspected positive COVID-19 test on Saturday evening. The German reportedly has mild symptoms of the virus and is currently at home isolating.

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s game with Chelsea after registering a suspected positive test for Covid-19.The Liverpool manager has mild symptoms of the virus, but he is feeling fine. He is now in isolation and assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the game against Chelsea, with Liverpool also missing a few key players due to injuries and COVID-19. As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel also has his fair share of problems, with the Blues losing Reece James to injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier this week.

