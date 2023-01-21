Breaking: Juventus handed 15-point deduction after FIGC ruling in Plusvalenza Case

The Federal Court of Appeals has accepted the FIGC prosecutor's request to hand Serie A giants Juventus a 15-point deduction as a result of the ruling in the Plusvalenza case.

The FIGC prosecutor's office recently announced that they were going to reopen the Plusvalenza case, an initial verdict on which was given in the spring of 2022. The Old Lady has now been handed a 15-point deduction which is set to come into play during the ongoing season.

According to Italian media, Juve will appeal the decision to CONI's Collegio di Garanzia. If the 15-point deduction is implemented right away, Juve will slide down to the 10th spot in the Serie A table, level on points with Bologna and Empoli.

Tottenham's director of football Fabio Paratici has also been handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his involvement in the case. Paratici worked with the Serie A giants until 2021.

He spoke about the case before the trial (via Football Italia):

“Right now, I am not ready, I am a bit upset, and it bothers me to talk about this. Honestly, a few things are not quite clear, and I want to remain quiet; I am still not ready.”

This is not the first time Juventus have been involved in such a scandal. The Old Lady were demoted to Serie B in 2006-07 due to the Calciopoli scandal.

Juventus director Federico Cherubini spoke about the club's transfer plans in January

US Cremonese v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus director Federico Cherubini recently claimed that the club might not do a significant amount of business in January. He said (via Football Italia):

"I think this squad will improve if we recover the players we had technically since July but have barely been able to use. It was described as a ‘virtual’ squad, but these are real players and we hope to have them back soon."

Cherubini further added:

“On top of that, we will also see the growth progress of young players who were just potential at first but now are starting to really show what they can do. There are five youth team players in the side today and that is something we can be proud of. These young players must also have the strength to show they are able to repay us for that faith.”

Given the recently imposed points deduction, Juve's standing in the transfer market is set to take a turn for the worse. Whether top players will be willing to join the prestigious club in the near future remains to be seen.

