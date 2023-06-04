Breaking: Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year stint with La Liga club

La Liga giants Real Madrid have announced that they have reached an agreement with Karim Benzema to part ways despite the striker's contract running until 2024.

Rumors about Benzema's future have been rife after it emerged that he has received a blockbuster offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The club in question, which many sources later revealed to be Al-Ittihad, have offered him over €200 million a year to move to the Middle East.

Although the striker's deal with Real Madrid ran until June 2024, the size of the proposal prompted him to consider leaving Los Blancos prematurely. It was reported that he is close to leaving the La Liga giants for Saudi Arabia.

Spanish sports daily MARCA then claimed that the France international has changed his mind. He had reportedly decided to stay in Madrid for another year, giving fans hope.

However, Madrid have now provided clarity over the striker's future, revealing that he has indeed decided to leave the club. The club added that they will pay tribute to the veteran at a farewell event on Tuesday (June 6).

"Real Madrid C.F. and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club," the club wrote in a statement. "Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends. Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and his entire family the best in this new phase of his life."

Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in their final La Liga game of the season at home on Sunday (June 4). It will give Benzema an opportunity to bid adieu to the Los Blancos faithful, although it is unclear if he will start for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, the striker is set to join Al-Ittihad for a deal worth over €200 million a year.

Karim Benzema's journey with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon ahead of the 2009-10 season. Los Blancos forked out a sum of 35 million to acquire the centre-forward's services.

The striker has since been a key player for the Spanish giants, making 647 appearances across competitions. With 353 goals to his name, he is the club's second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran also has 165 assists.

The Frenchman helped the Madrid giants win 24 trophies, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles. His performances for Carlo Ancelotti's side last year saw him win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. He was also named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year last year.

The former Lyon man has now decided to end his association 14-year association with Madrid.

