×
Create
Notifications

Breaking: Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG against Real Madrid

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 11:46 PM IST
News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe has recovered from injury to be named in the starting XI. The French international took a painful blow to his foot earlier this week and was a fitness concern for the Parisians ahead of the game.

However, he has recovered on time to be named in the starting XI, with Lionel Messi and Neymar joining him to complete a star-studded front three. PSG have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Mbappe scoring a stunning injury-time winner in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

🔴 Le XI du #PSG contre le Real Madrid :Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes - Danilo, Paredes, Verratti - Mbappé, Messi, Neymar #RMPSG

In what is widely regarded as one of the most exciting ties of the UEFA Champions League season so far, which one of these European heavyweights will come out on top? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below
📋✅ Your @RealMadrid XI to face @PSG_English!#UCL https://t.co/8ViNI5uCap

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी