Breaking: Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe has recovered from injury to be named in the starting XI. The French international took a painful blow to his foot earlier this week and was a fitness concern for the Parisians ahead of the game.

However, he has recovered on time to be named in the starting XI, with Lionel Messi and Neymar joining him to complete a star-studded front three. PSG have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Mbappe scoring a stunning injury-time winner in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

In what is widely regarded as one of the most exciting ties of the UEFA Champions League season so far, which one of these European heavyweights will come out on top? Only time will tell.

