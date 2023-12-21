BREAKING: LaLiga release statement on Super League ruling

La Liga have released a short statement after the European Court of Justice ruled in favor of the Super League. They have called the league 'selfish and elitist' and reminded the fans that the breakaway league is not open to all clubs.

The ruling on Thursday (December 21) saw UEFA and FIFA lose their power to ban clubs - something they announced when the breakaway league was announced.

Taking on X, formerly Twitter, LaLiga posted on their corporate account that they are still backing UEFA and FIFA despite the ruling. They want the clubs to earn their place in the European competitions and not have handed to them because of their financial status.

The post read:

"Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model. Anything that is not fully open, with direct access only through the domestic leagues, season by season, is a closed format. European football has spoken. Listen. #EarnItOnThePitch."

LaLiga president has been against the Super League since the start

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been against the Super League since the inception of the idea. He spoke about it earlier this year and was quoted by Forbes as saying:

"There will be no SuperLeague in 2025. The European Union has already stated that it wants to maintain the current model in Europe, although some nuances may change. An organization will not be created in the hands of the richest. Laporta must study more how pay television works because it is an important part of his income."

The breakaway plans sprung into action in the summer of 2021 and were backed by 12 clubs. However, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus backed out after fan protests while Real Madrid and Barcelona remained interested.