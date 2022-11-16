Breaking: Lionel Messi leads the line for Argentina in pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly against UAE

Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the line for his national team against the United Arab Emirates in a friendly on 16 November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and part of their preparations is a friendly encounter with the UAE at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Lionel Messi will start up top for Lionel Scaloni's side, alongside Juventus winger Angel Di Maria and Manchester City's young forward Julian Alvarez.

Messi is in form heading into the FIFA World Cup. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for PSG.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has earned 164 international caps since making his debut in 2005, scoring 90 goals and providing 51 assists.

Meanwhile, Argentina's midfield consists of Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, Juventus' and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul.

Scaloni has chosen Villarreal's Juan Foyth, Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, and Sevilla's Marcos Acuna in defense.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez starts in goal for the side.

Argentina are the World Cup's in-form team - unbeaten in 35 games in all competitions.

La Albiceleste beat reigning European champions Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima on 1 June.

They also beat fellow World Cup competitors Colombia 1-0 en route to qualifying for the tournament.

They will expect to beat a UAE side that have won just two of their six fixtures in 2022.

How does Lionel Messi's Argentina kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar?

Lionel Messi's side face a tricky test against Mexico

Argentina start their FIFA World Cup tournament in Group C, facing Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday, 22 November, at the Lusail Stadium.

The Saudi Arabians have won just four of their 14 fixtures in 2022, but did spring a surprise by managing a 0-0 draw with the USA on 27 September.

Lionel Messi and co then battle Mexico at the Lusail Stadium once again on Saturday, 26 November.

Gerardo Martino's side are difficult to beat, only losing three times in 16 games this year.

They boast a talented squad, including Napoli winger Hirving Lozano and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

They then head to Stadium 974 to face Poland in their final game of the group stages on Wednesday, 30 November.

The Pole's will be led by Barcelona talisman Robert Lewandowski, who is in sensational form at the Nou Camp.

He has bagged 18 goals and contributed four assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana.

If Argentina successfully progress to the last 16, they will come up against a side from Group D.

These include reigning champions France, Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia.

