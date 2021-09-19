Breaking: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start first Ligue 1 match together for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed on their official Twitter handle that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Angel di Maria will all start in the crucial Ligue 1 encounter against Lyon. The Parc des Princes will play host to the spectacle between the two sides, as they look to pip one another in one of the standout fixtures of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe started together against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League but were unable to weave their magic on the night, as the Belgian side secured a well-deserved point with a 1-1 draw.

However, with Di Maria added to the mix today, Mauricio Pochettino has made a bold call in attack for PSG. Will Lionel Messi finally break his duck for his new club today? Only time will tell, as we edge closer to kick-off.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian