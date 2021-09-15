Breaking: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start for PSG

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all been named together in the starting XI for the first time ever as the Ligue 1 giants prepare to take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino took a rather cautious approach with Messi after his highly-anticipated arrival from Barcelona, but the Argentine has finally been named in the starting XI for his new club.

Alongside Mbappe and Neymar - who he also played with at Barcelona - Messi will look to wreak havoc against Club Brugge, with the Belgian side looking to cause an unlikely upset in Europe.

Messi has already featured for PSG, but he is yet to open his account for the Parisian giants. Could he finally score his first goal for the club and add to his tally of 120 UEFA Champions League goals? Only time will tell.

To follow all the live action from PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge, visit Sportskeeda's official live blog.

