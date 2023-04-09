Breaking: Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve remarkable feat after scoring for PSG against Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi broke his three league game goal drought and surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record as he scored in the Ligue 1 away clash against OGC Nice. Messi netted in the 26th minute of the match to give the Parisians the lead.

Messi has now scored 702 goals in Europe's top five leagues, one more than Ronaldo. The Argentine has reached the mark in 105 lesser games than the Portuguese.

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 games during his legendary spell at Barcelona. He has now scored 30 goals for PSG, having played 68 games (including the Nice clash).

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still producing the goods

Messi is currently 35 while Ronaldo is 38. Both superstars, however, are still setting benchmarks with their performances.

Messi has scored 19 goals and has provided 17 assists in 34 matches for PSG this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals and has provided two assists for Al-Nassr since making his debut for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club in January.

