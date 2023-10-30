Breaking: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious award for a record-extending eighth time in his magnificent career.

The Argentine ace was crowned the victor during the 67th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on October 30. For just the second time in the award's history, it was awarded based on his feats during the 2022-23 season, rather than the calendar year.

Lionel Messi had a phenomenal campaign for club and country. The 36-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), helping the French outfit win the Ligue 1 title.

Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent during the summer. He found success with the Herons as well, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 14 appearances, winning the Leagues Cup - the club's first-ever trophy.

To add icing to the cake, the Barcelona icon led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in December. He scored seven goals, including a brilliant brace in the final against France, winning the Golden Ball for the second time in his storied career.

Messi has now won eight Ballon d'Or awards in his career, the most in football history, solidifying his claim to be the greatest player of all time.

Should Erling Haaland have beaten Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi was crowned the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner in Paris, France, for the eighth time in his career. However, this has left many fans unimpressed, with a section believing that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland should have won the honor.

Erling Haaland had an outstanding 2022-23 season for the Cityzens, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. His mind-boggling returns enabled City to win the treble of the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Despite falling short of Lionel Messi this year, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of himself and is likely to contend for the award in the coming seasons. He has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 15 games this season.