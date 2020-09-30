BREAKING: Liverpool confirm Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19

Liverpool have confirmed that new signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was omitted from the squad in the club's 3-1 victory against Arsenal and is now expected to quarantine for 10-14 days.

In the build-up to Liverpool's fixture against Arsenal at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp claimed that his new signing would not feature till the international break, sparking fears that he could have contracted the virus. Earlier today, the Reds released a statement and confirmed that Thiago has tested positive, with the player eager to clarify the situation.

Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2020

Liverpool also confirmed that the 29-year-old only showed mild symptoms and will continue to follow the safety protocols pertaining to the same. Club doctor Dr Jim Moxon admitted that it was Thiago's wish to disclose the details of the test and added that the Spaniard would be back with the squad soon.

"It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test."

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

Thiago to add another dimension to Liverpool's star-studded team

Thiago impressed on his Liverpool debut

Thiago made his Liverpool debut against Chelsea last week, as he came on at half-time and produced an eye-catching display at Stamford Bridge. With the scores level at the interval, the former Bayern Munich midfielder set the tempo and played a starring role, as a Sadio Mane brace spearheaded the Reds to a 2-0 victory.

In the game that followed, he was left out of the squad altogether, with Klopp's second-string side recording a comprehensive 7-2 victory against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Thiago's signing was one of the most talked-about moves of the summer and happened after a drawn-out saga with Bayern Munich. Liverpool's decision to sign the midfielder sent shockwaves across Europe, with the Reds' decision to add a player of his calibre seen as a massive statement of intent.

