5 strikers Juventus can sign this summer

After a tumultuous 2019-20 season, Juventus opted to make a change at the helm. Andrea Pirlo took over the reins as head coach from Maurizio Sarri, as the Bianconeri signalled their intention to kickstart a new era at the club and phase out the older players.

The Italian's appointment shook the world of football, as he had no prior managerial experience and hadn't even completed his coaching badges at the time. However, Pirlo is one of the greatest footballing minds of his generation and showed just that, as Juventus recorded a 3-0 victory against Sampdoria in his first Serie A game as the club's manager.

Juventus looking to replace Higuain in the coming weeks

The Bianconeri, however, are without a striker in the squad after the departure of Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Inter Miami earlier this summer on a free transfer. Pirlo admitted that the club are desperate to sign a striker this summer and Juventus are reportedly in talks with a handful of players.

With the transfer window set to slam shut early next month, here are five strikers Juventus could snap up this summer.

#5 Gabriel Jesus | Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is a key player for club and country

A wildcard option to start with, Gabriel Jesus is a long term solution for Juventus. The Bianconeri are in desperate need of an attacker to complement the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, with the pair leading the line for the club in the past two seasons.

Jesus is a gifted young striker who brings a lot more to the table than just goals. The Brazilian international is capable of dropping deep to get involved in the build-up and has also shown in his time with Manchester City that he is versatile enough to play in multiple positions across the front three.

With Sergio Aguero still the leading man for Pep Guardiola, Juventus could look to tempt the Brazilian to the Allianz Stadium this summer. However, Aguero is currently injured, due to which Jesus seems set to stay put and lead the line for his side.

#4 Edinson Cavani | Free agent

Edinson Cavani could be a shrewd acquisition on a free transfer

Edinson Cavani is one of the most high-profile free agents in the market currently. The Uruguayan striker left Paris Saint-Germain as the club's record goalscorer, with the Parisian club letting go of their talisman before the conclusion of the 2019-20 Champions League season.

Cavani is an experienced campaigner and is one of the most underrated players of his generation, having impressed for Palermo, Napoli, PSG and the national team over the years. Blessed with a keen eye for goal, the veteran striker's tactical intelligence and awareness has been lauded over the years, as he looks set to play for one last club in Europe before retiring.

Available on a free transfer:



Name: Edinson Cavani

Nickname: El Matador

Age: 33

Career goals: 413

- Topscorer of Italy (2013) and France (2017 and 2018) pic.twitter.com/J1XRuAQqYw — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) September 18, 2020

The former PSG man could be an ideal short term solution for Juventus and could make a move for him in the coming weeks. Cavani came close to joining Atletico Madrid and Benfica earlier this summer, but both those moves broke down due to unspecified reasons.

The Uruguayan is running out of time to find himself a club this summer and could emerge as a surprise option for the Bianconeri if they fail to land their other targets this summer.

