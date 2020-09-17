5 Jadon Sancho alternatives for Manchester United

Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho has reportedly hit a snag, with the Red Devils unable to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund as things stand. The Bundesliga outfit are unwilling to budge on their £108 million valuation of the Englishman, while Manchester United feel such a fee is unrealistic in the current climate due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe and is blessed with the unique ability of scoring goals as well as creating them. The 20-year-old notched up a staggering 20 goals and assists apiece in all competitions for Dortmund last season, as he spearheaded them to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

While Sancho remains keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer, reports suggest that he will not agitate for a transfer and is more than happy to stay put in Germany for another season. Manchester United face a race against time to secure his signature and are likely to be frustrated in their efforts to sign their top target.

Rio Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho: "The kid has mad talent. I need him at Manchester United, please I'm begging, I'm almost begging." #muzone [five] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 16, 2020

On that note, here are five players who the Red Devils could turn to this summer if they failed to land Sancho.

#5 David Brooks | Bournemouth

David Brooks could return to the Premier League this summer

Bournemouth's David Brooks is an intriguing option for Manchester United, having been relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season. The Welshman is a prized asset for the Cherries and is reportedly a target for the Red Devils this summer, as they look to offer him a swift return to the Premier League.

An excellent dribbler of the ball with a keen eye for a pass, Brooks could be an interesting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad. While his gameplay is different from that of Sancho's, the 23-year-old has shown that he has enough quality to play for a top six club in England.

Brooks' creativity and versatility could allow Manchester United to deploy different formations and systems, as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

#4 Federico Chiesa | Fiorentina

Federico Chiesa is a key player for club and country

Stylistically, Federico Chiesa could be the closest alternative to Jadon Sancho. The Italian is a right-winger by trade and has delivered a series of eye-catching performances for Fiorentina in recent seasons, with his crossing ability getting singled out for special praise on numerous occasions.

Director Paolo Maldini on Federico Chiesa to Milan rumours:



“He is one of the best young Italians, but there’s never been any negotiations with Fiorentina for him.”https://t.co/WHFnxFAZKk — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) September 14, 2020

Chiesa is also a hard worker off the ball and would fit in like a glove for Manchester United, with Solskjaer looking to add another attacker to his squad to complement the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. Chiesa, much like Sancho, is capable of scoring goals as well as creating them and is a proven performer at the top level.

The Italy international has been linked with a big-money move to AC Milan this summer and looks set to have a bright future in the game.

