Cristiano Ronaldo: 12 incredible records and stats from the 2019-20 season

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time and has proved in recent years that he's aging like fine wine. The Portuguese superstar is just months away from his 36th birthday but has shown no signs of slowing down, as he continues to bang in the goals for club and country.

Having represented the likes of Sporting CP, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to take up a new challenge and secured a move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The 35-year-old has defied the odds and broken records aplenty since moving to Turin, having spearheaded them to two successive Serie A triumphs.

Cristiano Ronaldo still the main man for club and country

For Portugal, it's been more of the same talismanic attacker. Fernando Santos' side are blessed with some of the most exciting youngsters in world football, but A Selecao still depend on Cristiano Ronaldo to take them over the line more often than not.

The former Real Madrid man has been in stunning form in recent seasons and looks like he could play well into his 40s. On that note, here's a rundown of some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best stats and accomplishments since the start of the 2019-20 season, as compiled by Givemesport.

#1 A century of international goals!

With a sensational brace against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European footballer in history to score 100 international goals. The Portuguese star scored two screamers either side of half time to give his side a 2-0 victory, with the 35-year-old currently on 101 goals for his country.

#2 As many international goals and Henry and RVP combined

With 101 international goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo has as many goals for his country as the combined tally of Thierry Henry (51) and Robin van Persie (50), who are the top scorers for France and the Netherlands, respectively. A damning stat that puts his ludicrous goalscoring record into perspective!

Eu pensava que iríamos comemorar 100 gols hoje. Mas foram 101! Parabéns @Cristiano, por cada passo adiante em sua jornada!



//



I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey. pic.twitter.com/8XWmxDX7yE — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2020

#3 More goals than two Portuguese icons combined

Cristiano Ronaldo (101) has scored a staggering 13 more international goals than Portugal's second and third highest goalscorers in history. Pauleta (47) and Eusebio (41) notched up 88 between them, but the Juventus hitman already has more goals than their combined tally and looks set to add to it in the future.

#4 8 goals shy of an all-time record

Iran's Ali Daei is the highest scorer in the history of international football, with 109 goals to his name over the course of his illustrious career. Cristiano Ronaldo is just eight goals shy of equalling the record and is certain to write his name into the history books in the coming years.

