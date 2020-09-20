10 amazing facts from Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career

Gareth Bale's stunning return to Tottenham Hotspur has grabbed all the headlines in recent weeks, with the Welshman joining the club from Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Having swapped North London for Spain in the summer of 2013 in what was a world-record deal at the time, Bale's transfer was one of the most talked-about transfers in the history of the game.

After seven years and several trophies to his name, the 31-year-old fell out with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. While his form dipped in the past 24 months, Bale's commitment to Los Blancos was also questioned, as fans across the world vented their frustrations towards his attitude.

After a disastrous 2019-20 season on a personal level, the explosive Welshman returned to Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal. Reports suggest that Real Madrid and Spurs will share his exorbitant €600,000-per-week wages, while Los Blancos are also entitled to a loan fee.

Bale's Spanish adventure turned sour in the past 24 months, but he is sure to be remembered as an important figure in the club's European dominance. On that note, here are ten amazing facts from his Real Madrid career, as he looks set to be remembered as one of the most enigmatic figures in Los Blancos' history.

#10 Stellar goalscoring record despite his injury record

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and made an immediate impact at the club. Los Blancos have had some of the best footballers in the world at the time, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema all hailed as club legends.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored more goals for Real Madrid than Gareth Bale during his seven years at the club, despite Bale featuring in just 63% of matches 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LMkpgxEcOS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 19, 2020

Only Ronaldo and Benzema scored more goals than Bale in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, a stat that proves how big a matchwinner the Welshman was in his prime.

#9 Averaged more than a goal per Real Madrid start

At the moment, Bale has 105 goals in 204 starts for Real Madrid, a record that goes to show how big a part the Welshman played in the club's recent success.

📊 Gareth Bale – season by season at Real Madrid (all competitions)



2013-14: 22 goals in 44 appearances (36 starts)

2014-15: 17 in 48 (46)

2015-16: 19 in 31 (29)

2016-17: 9 in 27 (24)

2017-18: 21 in 39 (26)

2018-19: 14 in 42 (29)

2019-20: 3 in 20 (14)



Total: 105 in 251 (204) pic.twitter.com/x1Gr6hpNjx — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) September 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been the club's talismanic figure, but Bale's devastation from the right-flank was a key feature of their gameplay a few years ago.

#8 Eye-watering numbers alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

556 goals and 199 assists between Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid represents one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

556 goals, 199 assists, 31 trophies between Cristiano Ronaldo & Bale for Real Madrid. The end of a special era. pic.twitter.com/TkJNBxOoOF — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 19, 2020

Regardless of Bale's form, he is sure to be remembered as a modern-day great by the Madrid faithful.

#7 Bale's European pedigree

Bale won a staggering four UEFA Champions League crowns at Real Madrid and also scored in two finals for the club.

Took Real Madrid 48 years to win 4 European Cups/Champions Leagues before Gareth Bale arrived. Bale won 4 in 5 seasons and twice scored final-winning goals. Respect. pic.twitter.com/PjXSe9YKQG — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) September 18, 2020

Much like Cristiano Ronaldo, he was so often the man for the big occasions and delivered in style in Europe.

