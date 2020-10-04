Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be unavailable for the Reds' fixture against Aston Villa after picking up an injury in training. Reports emerged yesterday that the Brazilian international is set to be on the sidelines yet again, but Liverpool refrained from commenting on the matter.

However, James Pearce from the Athletic confirmed earlier that Alisson will miss the trip to Villa Park, with Adrian San Miguel set to deputize for him between the sticks. The Reds will also be without Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, as both players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

Bit of early team news in the pre-game discussion chat. No Alisson Becker for #LFC at Villa Park today after picking up an injury in training. Adrian set to deputise. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to play. https://t.co/4ML15UDHLB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2020

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip are long term absentees for the reigning Premier League champions, while Kostas Tsimikas recently picked up a muscular injury and is set to be missing once again.

Diogo Jota could be handed his first Premier League start for Liverpool in the absence of Mane, while Jurgen Klopp has several options in midfield to fill the void left by new signing Thiago.

Liverpool have won each of their three games in the Premier League so far and are looking to retain their crown this season, having started the season in stunning style. Klopp's side look a cut above the rest as things stand and have a squad capable of competing on all fronts, with Liverpool spending around £75 million on three new signings this summer.

However, the drop off in quality between Alisson and his deputy Adrian — who has made a series of high-profile errors for the Reds — could come back to haunt the club. Liverpool take on a resurgent Aston Villa side away from home and are expected to have their work cut out for them.

Adrian is reportedly set to deputise for the Brazilian this evening. https://t.co/7qaf8tgMbG pic.twitter.com/VOuLqMnQZU — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 4, 2020

Dean Smith's side have started the season in stunning style and will look to cause a major upset by securing a positive result against the Reds. Klopp will be wary of Villa's threat, but the German has enough players at his disposal to name a strong lineup later today.

